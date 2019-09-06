Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Raised Stake in Enbridge (ENB) as Market Valuation Declined; Zuckerman Investment Group Increases Stake in Stericycle (SRCL)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67 million, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 1.07 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 480,951 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 973,254 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co holds 220,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Zuckerman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 274,298 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Goelzer Investment Management holds 0.2% or 39,298 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co Ltd has 60 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 370,764 shares. Schroder Inv stated it has 956,347 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Penn Capital Mgmt Inc owns 3,494 shares. Bard Assocs Inc reported 28,350 shares. Sasco Inc Ct reported 336,806 shares stake.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 99,213 shares to 897,582 shares, valued at $67.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,462 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

