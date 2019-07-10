Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Novartis A G (NVS) Stake By $2.36 Million; Weibo (WB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $58 target in Thursday, January 24 report. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10. See Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) latest ratings:

28/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $67 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 11.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 24,601 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 193,054 shares with $18.56M value, down from 217,655 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $209.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.23. About 712,728 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 03/05/2018 – FDA’s back-to-back punches against biosims from Celltrion, Novartis leave Roche’s big Rituxan franchise untouched; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK chiefs set out diverging strategies; 27/03/2018 – CFRA Had Novartis at Hold; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO COMMERCIALIZE AND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL PRESCRIPTION DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Rare Form of Leukemia; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Weibo Corp. (WB) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 451,265 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 4,300 shares. Citigroup stated it has 285,836 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 941,755 shares. Natixis stated it has 42,874 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,662 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Pnc Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Asset Mgmt One Com Limited stated it has 13,219 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 612,651 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 100,101 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 167,656 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 4,825 were accumulated by American National Comm Tx. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Contrarius Invest reported 691,874 shares.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $9.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sandoz extends SYMJEPI injection launch to US pharmacies – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Fundamental Problems of Tilray Stock Are Just Getting Worse – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Buys Tumor Drug Program, Sanofi’s BLA For Multiple Myeloma Drug Accepted, Positive Results For ViiV – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mirati teams up with Novartis on doublet cancer therapy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phase 1 study of Xoma’s gevokizumab underway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.