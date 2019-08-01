Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Sony (SNE) Position by $24.90 Million; Washington Trust Company Cut Its Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) as Market Value Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 70,895 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 74,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.8. About 1.39M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 49.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 592,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 596,753 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 791,050 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 13/03/2018 – Sony Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire; 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 28/03/2018 – Billboard: Pharrell Williams Extends His Worldwide Deal With Sony/ATV Music Publishing; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 734.86 BLN YEN (+154.5 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 670.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %)

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 3,053 shares to 81,320 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Shares for $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Da Davidson And Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 109,298 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Company accumulated 321,400 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 12,373 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested in 0.09% or 2,928 shares. Great Lakes Limited Company owns 406,700 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 26,727 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.23% or 1.15M shares. Schmidt P J Invest reported 52,398 shares. 2,566 are held by Bsw Wealth Partners. Pggm Investments has invested 0.31% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,073 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 2.03 million shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $62.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 47,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).