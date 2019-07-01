Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Raised Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $5.16 Million; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Lomas Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $309,827 as Market Valuation Rose

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 79,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, up from 175,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 2.94M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 691,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 685,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 447,955 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 121,516 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 33,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,467 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, May 31. 926 shares valued at $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,851 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.