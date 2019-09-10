Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $2.01 Million; United Services Automobile Association Continues to Hold Holding in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 837,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75M, up from 745,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 331,726 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 82.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 46,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 10,208 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 56,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 746,119 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 154,009 shares to 510,267 shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 26,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,741 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2018 Results Are Likely To Include An Impairment Charge – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re: GE files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty didn’t get April, May rent from LifeCare – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Physicians Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DOC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Physicians Realty Trust. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $65.10 million for 55.23 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.