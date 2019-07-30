Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Stake By $12.57 Million; Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (UBS) Sellers Decreased By 34.3% Their Shorts

Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (NYSE:UBS) had a decrease of 34.3% in short interest. UBS’s SI was 10.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.3% from 15.94M shares previously. With 2.15 million avg volume, 5 days are for Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares (NYSE:UBS)’s short sellers to cover UBS’s short positions. The SI to Ubs Group AG Registered Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.3%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 1.78M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 40.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 349,282 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 1.21M shares with $43.67 million value, up from 856,491 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.08M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 131,940 shares to 1.23 million valued at $66.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 81,308 shares and now owns 14,512 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.65 billion. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.