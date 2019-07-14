Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lifted Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Market Value Declined; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Increased Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1082.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 649,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 709,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.99 lastly. It is down 3.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 123,133 shares to 546,633 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 99,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,582 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. The insider Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M. BAHAI AHMAD sold 26,963 shares worth $2.80 million. On Thursday, January 31 ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares. 21,337 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $2.21 million on Friday, January 25. Another trade for 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 was sold by BLINN MARK A. PATSLEY PAMELA H had sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400 on Wednesday, February 6.

