Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Its Holding in Enerplus (ERF) by $923,040; Telus Corp. (TU) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Position by $849,631 as Share Value Rose

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 57.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 115,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,780 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, down from 200,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 172,854 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 137,613 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 14,270 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $47.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 10,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 974,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $324.54M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64,990 shares to 198,718 shares, valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 349,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $42.39M for 8.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.