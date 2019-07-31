Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding by $793,000; Stock Declined; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Archon Partners Upped Holding

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $281.18. About 549,127 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 39,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,807 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 210,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 118,470 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. Shares for $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 26,725 shares. Polar Cap Llp owns 1.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 500,919 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Archon Ltd holds 1.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 22,100 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,720 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 341,450 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,660 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 49,876 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 3,190 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,513 shares. Northern accumulated 0.07% or 1.09 million shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 245,274 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 120 shares.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $138.75 million for 18.13 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.