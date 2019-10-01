Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Valuation Rose; Springbok Capital Management Cut Position in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by $4.44 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 4,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 31,977 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, down from 36,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 2.17M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 13,400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, down from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $375.5. About 1.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 296,877 shares to 560,387 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Securties (JPS) by 60,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).