Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $6.87 Million; Spitfire Capital Increased Lear (LEA) Stake by $417,000

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 893.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 55,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 61,586 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.72. About 3.84 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 35,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 32,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 102,356 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 10 shares. Hennessy owns 16,800 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 6,300 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 99,372 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 435 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hgk Asset Management reported 39,614 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 359,839 shares. State Street reported 0.02% stake. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 1,147 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 23,137 are owned by Franklin Resources. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stifel Financial holds 16,681 shares.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,500 shares to 117,389 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,490 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 30,812 shares to 469,852 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,977 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.