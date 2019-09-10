Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Telus (TU) Holding; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 956.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 67,357 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 74,401 shares with $2.75M value, up from 7,044 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 228,871 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 8,765 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 262,519 shares with $10.77M value, up from 253,754 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 607,875 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) stake by 11,148 shares to 579,150 valued at $34.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 39,700 shares and now owns 297,155 shares. Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) was reduced too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity. The insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125.

