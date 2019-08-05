Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding; SJW (SJW) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 18.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 47,256 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 307,938 shares with $16.59M value, up from 260,682 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 74 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 53 sold and trimmed stakes in SJW Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 17.81 million shares, up from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding SJW Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) stake by 160,686 shares to 445,213 valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 163,203 shares and now owns 63,977 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 108,809 shares traded. SJW Group (SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 11/05/2018 – SJW Group Board of Directors Issues Letter to Fellow SJW Group Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO “MERGER OF EQUALS” WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 31/05/2018 – CTWS REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH SJW GROUP; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says It Believes SJW Group Merger Is Superior Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – Combined Connecticut Water Service-SJW Company’s Board Will Consist of 12 Directors With 7 Appointed By SJW and 5 Appointed by Connecticut Water; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.43 million for 17.20 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 36.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Covington Capital Management holds 7.12% of its portfolio in SJW Group for 1.86 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 52,512 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 933,792 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 89,304 shares.