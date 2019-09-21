Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake by $5.74 Million; Shares Declined; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Capital Impact Advisors Upped Stake

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 18,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 62,919 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 44,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 487,367 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 59,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 113,361 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, down from 173,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 368,489 shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 19.85 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 27,038 shares to 101,439 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 51,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest holds 0.02% or 2,600 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 132,607 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Pnc Services Incorporated reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Carroll Associate Inc owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,824 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 75,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 38,102 shares. Kopp Investment Limited Liability Com holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 77,392 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 9,898 shares. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36 shares. 160,784 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability. Moreover, Acadian Asset has 0.09% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 588,401 shares. Shaker Ltd Llc Oh has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.04% stake.