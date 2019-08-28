Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Boosted Manulife Finl (MFC) Position by $32.52 Million; Shares Declined; Philadelphia Trust Company Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding by $5.06 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 48,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 198,968 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, down from 247,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.54M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 1.54M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 123,133 shares to 546,633 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 722,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Manulife Fund Added to CannTrust Investment Before Scandal | INN – Investing News Network” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court dismisses Mosten claims vs. Manulife – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife Financial declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bank has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spc, Maryland-based fund reported 26,549 shares. Forbes J M Llp invested in 221,607 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Viking Fund Management Ltd Co, North Dakota-based fund reported 49,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce accumulated 6,482 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 84,602 shares. 315,400 were reported by Berkshire Hathaway. Randolph stated it has 79,145 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Boston reported 8.75M shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 44,410 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 918 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 200,955 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc invested in 1.31 million shares or 1.21% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,404 shares. Welch Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.23% or 6,360 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 41,980 shares to 65,525 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 31,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).