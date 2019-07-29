Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Cut Voya Finl (VOYA) Position by $1.67 Million; Share Price Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Waters Com (WAT) Stake by $4.58 Million; Stock Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 33,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 76,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 977,082 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (WAT) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 18,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,653 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.21 million, down from 189,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Waters Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 623,813 shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.027 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. 1,500 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Schroder Management Gru reported 3,100 shares stake. 187,920 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Lp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,809 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 179,931 shares. 111,837 are held by Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 370,829 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 29,651 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.54% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 12,366 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0.18% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 27,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service stated it has 21,834 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 6,691 shares. 129,001 are held by Stifel Fin. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 161,975 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 175,195 shares to 401,489 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.79 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated reported 1,637 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 100,400 are owned by Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chilton Investment Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,807 shares. Sun Life Inc reported 2,231 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru Com holds 3,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 30 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 5,018 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.97% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 189,387 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 1,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 2,473 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 10,943 shares to 403,563 shares, valued at $121.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armour Residential Reit Inc Co by 37,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.