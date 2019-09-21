Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $366,996; Share Price Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Hamel Associates Has Upped Holding

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 4,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 31,977 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, down from 36,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13 million shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,579 shares to 62,072 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) by 46,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

