Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lifted Position in Telus (TU); Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Stake In Aflac (AFL) Was Boosted

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 956.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 67,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 74,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 641,984 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 48,355 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 billion, up from 48,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 3.87 million shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd stated it has 24,099 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,500 shares. Brinker Capital reported 21,609 shares. Pnc Services Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 329,029 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 1.65M shares. Naples Glob Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Barclays Pcl holds 0.04% or 1.13M shares. Finance Ser accumulated 2,758 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Frontier Investment Mngmt holds 4,430 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.47% or 44,758 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 34,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests owns 0.51% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.98 million shares. 5.27M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Albion Financial Grp Inc Inc Ut holds 17,740 shares.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,536 shares to 75,714 shares, valued at $12.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,260 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 163,203 shares to 63,977 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 282,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,919 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.