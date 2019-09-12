Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $2.37 Million; Robert Half International (RHI) Holder Grimes & Company Increased Position by $330,999 as Market Valuation Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 5,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 151,257 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, up from 145,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 1.08M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 44,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.65M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 665,757 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.67B for 10.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 59,495 shares to 121,575 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 51,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Llc accumulated 0.14% or 55,700 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 2,038 shares. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru Com reported 28,207 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 390 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 17,608 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co. 395,792 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 31,208 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 16,429 are held by Bb&T Ltd Co. Two Sigma Secs Ltd accumulated 4,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 1,022 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).