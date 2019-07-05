Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased By $27.28 Million Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position; Portland General Electric Co Has 1.22 Sentiment

Portland General Electric Co (POR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 141 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 116 sold and decreased stakes in Portland General Electric Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 80.64 million shares, down from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Portland General Electric Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 92 Increased: 100 New Position: 41.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 1082.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 649,635 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 709,635 shares with $30.15 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 586,766 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 99,052 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (POR) has risen 30.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV

Dean Capital Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company for 14,810 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 313,059 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.15% invested in the company for 328,831 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 85,394 shares.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 22.21 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $45.91M for 26.37 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $732,069 activity. Gaudette Robert J also sold $732,069 worth of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Thursday, January 10.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 121,516 shares to 1.04M valued at $33.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 163,203 shares and now owns 63,977 shares. Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of NRG in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 128,367 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 412,341 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 6,924 shares. Fund reported 63,427 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank owns 183 shares. 53,622 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap L P. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.11% or 508,149 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 366,755 shares. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.2% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 28,872 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 18,957 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Llc has 23.30 million shares. Jane Street Lc holds 41,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).