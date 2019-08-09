Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Market Value Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Raised Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 149,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 280,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 430,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 5.19M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 9,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 118,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 109,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 1.10M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.90 billion for 11.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 349,282 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 47,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.