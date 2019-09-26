Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Its Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Stake; Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)’s Sentiment Is 3.4

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) investors sentiment increased to 3.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.60, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 17 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 5 decreased and sold positions in Plumas Bancorp. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.25 million shares, up from 573,371 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Plumas Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 20,943 shares as Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 735,306 shares with $31.59 million value, down from 756,249 last quarter. Brookfield Infrast Partners now has $13.82B valuation. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 524,857 shares traded or 53.69% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q FFO 85c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $5100 highest and $4600 lowest target. $48.17’s average target is -2.65% below currents $49.48 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 23.

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $234.67M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 30,290 shares to 72,570 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 1,770 shares and now owns 33,280 shares. Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was raised too.

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Brookfield Infrastructure plans Canadian unit split – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019

Zpr Investment Management holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp for 86,092 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 119,311 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 18,245 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc., a Arizona-based fund reported 3,553 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 1,049 shares traded. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) has declined 12.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much is Plumas Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PLBC) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking services and products in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company has market cap of $105.87 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines.