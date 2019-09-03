Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $26.12 Million as Share Value Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1082.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 649,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 709,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.01M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 282,935 shares to 282,919 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 55,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,719 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.