Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $1.60 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lakeview Capital Partners Lowered Its Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 51,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 986,371 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.84M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 499,505 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $139.36 lastly. It is down 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jw Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 41,500 shares. Liberty owns 33,519 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadinha & Communication Ltd Llc has 3.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,038 shares. Bartlett & Lc holds 3.97% or 794,568 shares. Third Point Limited Liability invested in 0.94% or 600,000 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 492,558 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0.04% or 24,792 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 5.81M shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,590 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Finance Associate Inc has 191,682 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 88,203 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 139,397 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Lc has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,762 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 59,495 shares to 121,575 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 11,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.38M for 13.40 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.