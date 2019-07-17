Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Raised Holding in Bce (BCE) by $1.39 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $647,702

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 4.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 114,084 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Alert: 2 Telecom Stocks Yielding up to 5.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “RRSP Investors: 3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bell companies ranked as Canada’s fastest Internet service providers by PCMag – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Worried About a Recession? 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Best 5G Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock vs. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 131,940 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $66.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 20,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,486 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 44,883 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Ami Inv Mgmt holds 1.66% or 26,757 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.13% or 84,353 shares. Moreover, Nwq Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,121 shares. New York-based Loews has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 131,771 shares. Boston Research & Mngmt holds 3.59% or 73,063 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Company accumulated 2.19% or 46,995 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 225,382 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwh Cap stated it has 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 238,006 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,109 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 14,952 shares.