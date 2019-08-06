Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $1.31 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hound Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $2.63 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 69,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 23,427 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452,000, down from 92,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 4.97 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 19.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 110,626 shares to 344,247 shares, valued at $58.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,200 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 21,238 shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 321,153 shares. 13,949 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Com. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Scout Investments invested in 0.25% or 620,526 shares. Blume Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 4,000 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 3,150 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 13,654 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 286,980 shares. Oakbrook holds 13,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 180,818 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 320,494 shares.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01 million shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $136.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,810 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.