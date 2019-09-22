Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Holds Position in Cms Energy (CMS); Martin Currie LTD Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Has Cut by $2.41 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 185,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.68 million, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 679,951 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 6,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 114,837 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 108,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 3.51M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 09/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: IDAHO RESPONDS TO CMS ADMINISTRATOR ON STATE-BASED HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 15/03/2018 – Ways and Means: Roskam, Burgess Statements on CMS Proposal Regarding Medicare Advantage Program

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 6,308 shares to 123,472 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,838 are held by Raymond James Fin Advsrs. Stifel Financial reported 52,537 shares. California-based Mirador Prtn Lp has invested 0.19% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.17% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 18,808 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Co owns 3,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Counselors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 938,346 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.5% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Dana Advsr Inc holds 27,079 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 23,201 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 351,849 shares to 881,351 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 384,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,621 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

