Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Boosted Stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA); Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increases Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 51,348 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 49,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 23,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 93,956 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 70,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.09 million shares traded or 66.31% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 40,185 shares to 567,737 shares, valued at $39.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 9,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,660 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.