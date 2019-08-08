Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lifted Bce (BCE) Position by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $860,825

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 321,497 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 1.48 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 115,380 shares to 84,780 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 123,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,633 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Element Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 2,110 shares. 72,724 were accumulated by Linscomb & Williams. Invsts stated it has 0.13% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Macquarie Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7,538 shares. Enterprise Financial Service owns 133 shares. Quantbot LP owns 5,144 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Optimum holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson reported 2,690 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 34,199 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 28,415 were accumulated by Tru Inv. Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 232,554 shares.