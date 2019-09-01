Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Raised Its Stake in Nice LTD (NICE) as Stock Price Rose; Manchester Capital Management Cut General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $591,363; Shares Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 65,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 24,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 90,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: MANUFACT. QUALITY ISSUES WERE SETBACK, NOW FIXED; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 50,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mgmt owns 35,476 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co accumulated 697,420 shares or 0.23% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Comm Bancorporation owns 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 897,777 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Com stated it has 40,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Inc owns 181,145 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 30,263 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 2.03M shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.38% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 55,668 shares. Btim has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap Limited Company stated it has 480 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd reported 0.66% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co reported 0% stake. Burke & Herbert State Bank & Tru, Virginia-based fund reported 80,194 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,187 shares to 32,024 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 16,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 119 shares, valued at $35.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 46,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,208 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

