Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holding; Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lexington Realty Trust has $1100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $10.75’s average target is 3.07% above currents $10.43 stock price. Lexington Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. See Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $9.5000 New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) stake by 34.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 59,770 shares as Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX)’s stock declined 7.11%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 113,361 shares with $10.97 million value, down from 173,131 last quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano S now has $169.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 231,093 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.06 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties.

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Lexington Realty Trust’s (NYSE:LXP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Twst.com published: “Lexington Realty Trust: Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, U.S. Global Investors and Lexington Realty Trust among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Lexington Realty Trust shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability reported 0.32% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 715,045 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 19,506 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 11,200 shares. Voya Invest Ltd has 88,276 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 576,253 shares. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 9,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 124,205 shares. 138,819 are held by Kames Capital Public Limited Liability. Kbc Grp Nv holds 182,163 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 17,686 shares. 198,258 were reported by Comerica State Bank. 143,867 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Comercio completes acquisition of CorporaciÃ³n GPF in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 18,515 shares to 360,315 valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) stake by 46,555 shares and now owns 172,560 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was raised too.

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 19.94 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.