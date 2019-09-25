Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $2.37 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Its Stake in Owens Illinois (OI) by $384,846 as Stock Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 44,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.65 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 38,072 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Owens Illinois Inc (OI) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 22,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 430,683 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, down from 453,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Owens Illinois Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 95,016 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 51,176 shares to 59,206 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF) by 4,251 shares to 146,059 shares, valued at $71.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 8,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.95M for 3.88 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.