Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Nice LTD (NICE) Holding; Last Week Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight Transportation has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 28.30% above currents $32.54 stock price. Knight Transportation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of KNX in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained the shares of KNX in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. See Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) latest ratings:

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 22.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 11,390 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 62,080 shares with $7.61M value, up from 50,690 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 52,693 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) stake by 914,390 shares to 249,436 valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 81,308 shares and now owns 14,512 shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE has $18500 highest and $125 lowest target. $145.71’s average target is -4.16% below currents $152.04 stock price. NICE had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, May 17 with “Market Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. JMP Securities maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Friday, August 9. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $18500 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. JP Morgan upgraded NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Thursday, April 18 to “Overweight” rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.

