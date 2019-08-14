Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Cut Its Position in Vermilion Energy (VET) by $2.96 Million as Market Value Declined; Jag Capital Management Upped Arista Networks (ANET) Holding by $8.68 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 402.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 27,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 34,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 6,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $10.89 during the last trading session, reaching $219.93. About 999,663 shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 123,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 546,633 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 669,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 614,642 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,311 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 47,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 688,630 shares to 63,972 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 6,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,764 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).