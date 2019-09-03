Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Upped Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $32.52 Million; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Raised

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 6,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 570,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.08 million, up from 564,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $183.77. About 4.21M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES OTHER COMPANIES WILL FOLLOW FACEBOOK’S DECISION; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG OUTLINES STEPS TO “PREVENT BAD ACTORS FROM ACCESSING PEOPLE’S INFORMATION”; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.54 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 605,492 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 592,928 shares to 596,753 shares, valued at $25.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 779,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,716 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,465 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,861 shares, and cut its stake in Citigrpinc (NYSE:C).