Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Sun Life Finl (SLF) Stake by $3.45 Million; Greystone Managed Investments Boosted Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Share Price Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 42,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 222,760 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, up from 180,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 3.30M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 84,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.63M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 256,033 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $575.25 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 5,942 shares to 110,252 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 6,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun Life: Safe Dividend, Cloudy Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life announces inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Sun Life Is Not A Wonderful Investment Choice – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Life Financial: Dark Clouds Dissipating, Sunny Outlook Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,386 shares to 128,933 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 188,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,310 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.