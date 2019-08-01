Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Holds Holding in Telus (TU); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $363,208

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.56. About 5.74M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 956.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 67,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 74,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 201,766 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Alert: Some of the Best Dividend Stocks Are Losing Steam – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Top Pick: 3 Dividend Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Reasons to Buy TELUS (USA) | The Motley Fool Canada – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.