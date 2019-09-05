Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $32.76 Million; Enstar Group (ESGR) Sentiment Is 1.43

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 99.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 779,999 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 5,716 shares with $243,000 value, down from 785,715 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $198.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 1.02M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Enstar Group Inc (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 66 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 46 trimmed and sold positions in Enstar Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.76 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Enstar Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 14.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.53 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 8.74% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 1.20 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 36,931 shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.41% invested in the company for 105,399 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 75,231 shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $182.44. About 1,911 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Enstar Group (ESGR) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 349,282 shares to 1.21 million valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 2.03 million shares and now owns 3.70M shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.16% above currents $35.94 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott had bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160 on Friday, August 23.