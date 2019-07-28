Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lifted Telus (TU) Holding by $2.49 Million; Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Benefitfocus (BNFT) by $3.76 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 90.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 76,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 170,718 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Three-quarters of millennials eligible for a health savings account have enrolled in one, according to Benefitfocus; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 956.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 67,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 335,553 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 374,991 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 16,145 shares. Mackenzie reported 96,396 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 5,178 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 33,760 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 266,611 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 4.11M shares. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 47,100 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 38 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.02% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 6,557 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 343,134 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 12,079 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $152.33 million activity.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Benefitfocus Is a Way Better Buy Than Glu Mobile Stock – Investorplace.com” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benefitfocus -8.8% on downside guide, secondary offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Becomes Oversold (BNFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom’s (AVGO) Latest PLA to Aid Barclays Digital Overhaul – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 46,074 shares to 77,520 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 11,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.64 earnings per share, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.