Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increased By $1.11 Million Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake; Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Has 1.1 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 23 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 21 sold and reduced equity positions in Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 7.68 million shares, down from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 10 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 52.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc acquired 9,311 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 26,881 shares with $3.21 million value, up from 17,570 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $40.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.38M shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 74,912 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 35,406 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 211,125 shares.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $587.32 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETJ: Why I Am Going To Start Building A Position In This CEF – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETJ: Protect Yourself Against The Trade War With This CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ETJ: It Could Be A Good Idea To Hedge Your Market Bets With This High-Yielding Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ETJ: Protect Yourself Against Market Volatility With This CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd declares $0.076 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 232,787 shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $149.24’s average target is -4.11% below currents $155.63 stock price. Dollar General had 36 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Guggenheim maintained the shares of DG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was upgraded by Loop Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, August 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $17000 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $142 target. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv owns 26,441 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 7,110 shares. Df Dent & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 46,577 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 676,231 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 37 shares. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 304,318 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested in 0.12% or 1.12M shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 44,070 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 1.80 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone invested in 81,370 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 56,699 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 11,493 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 228,478 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,352 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 69,183 shares to 23,427 valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 24,491 shares and now owns 7,369 shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.