Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed At&T (T) Stake By $4.14 Million; Dollar General (DG) Covered By 14 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 133,410 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 1.62 million shares with $50.96 million value, down from 1.76M last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Among 17 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $149.24’s average target is -4.39% below currents $156.09 stock price. Dollar General had 36 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. See Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $178.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $141.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Upgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $142 Maintain

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $36.43 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 25.09 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 131,623 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 0.25% or 32,467 shares. Advisory Network Limited Com invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 29,924 are owned by Allstate. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Company holds 6,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 2.16M shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.03% or 2,350 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt L P holds 164,550 shares. 198,138 are owned by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors L P has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kings Point Capital holds 300 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd accumulated 100 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.37% or 240,760 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 13,839 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation owns 10,210 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.99% or 239,738 shares in its portfolio. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 46,694 shares. Albert D Mason reported 6,619 shares. 20,532 are held by Cahill Advsrs. Etrade Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 358,552 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eastern Commercial Bank has 1.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 511,744 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Communications Incorporated invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Town And Country Comml Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 78,285 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited reported 97,200 shares stake. Fdx Advisors Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 986,832 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 79,353 shares to 254,853 valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 6,363 shares and now owns 28,523 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7.