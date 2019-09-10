Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Stake in Manulife Finl (MFC) Has Raised by $32.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 345.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,418 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 3,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $9.37 during the last trading session, reaching $273.99. About 3.92 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.54 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 470,094 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Llc reported 1,001 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greystone Managed Investments invested in 0.87% or 62,414 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bryn Mawr Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,116 shares. 30,709 are held by Marsico Mgmt Ltd. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 95,000 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Cap Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dsam Prns (London) Ltd invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,262 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 9,590 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Company reported 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Doliver Advisors Lp invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 29,192 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4,460 shares to 2,608 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 133,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,483 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 87,966 shares to 607,922 shares, valued at $39.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 47,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,815 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.