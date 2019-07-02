Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Position in Bce (BCE) by $1.39 Million; Cme Group (CME) Holder Moller Financial Services Has Cut Position by $646,816

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 921,030 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 678,410 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.64 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

