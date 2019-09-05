Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increases Stake in Telus (TU); China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake Has Boosted by Matthews International Capital Management Llc

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 712,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.83M, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 574,518 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 956.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 67,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 74,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 460,641 shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy Telus (TSX:T) Stock for Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Our Perceived Risk Tolerance Levels Have Drifted Out Of Whack – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “$10000 Invested in Telus (TSX:T) 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 131,940 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $66.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 28,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,934 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Investors Are Selling China Mobile for the Wrong Reasons – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Mobile: The Tech Within – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.