Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Raised Nice LTD (NICE) Position; Bloom Tree Partners Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $10.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 55,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 279,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.86M, down from 335,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 9.20 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is aiming to launch a news section for its Watch platform this summer and is testing different vide; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 95.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 59,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 121,575 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66M, up from 62,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 211,818 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 22,755 shares to 148,052 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 84,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,605 were reported by Brandywine Tru. Rhumbline Advisers holds 4.12M shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Cap Lc holds 2.63% or 24,400 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,488 shares. Whitnell & accumulated 198 shares. State Street invested in 92.81 million shares or 1.34% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 852,783 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.81M shares. Rockshelter Limited Company reported 79,245 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. Private Ocean, a California-based fund reported 1,819 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,602 shares. Permanens Capital LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50 shares. Paloma Prns invested in 4,110 shares. 779 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 431,006 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.