Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Holding; Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund (MCA) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 8 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 22 sold and reduced positions in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.29 million shares, down from 5.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 20 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 25.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 947,502 shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 2.75M shares with $50.10M value, down from 3.70M last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $35.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 1.18M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) stake by 2,831 shares to 53,891 valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 120,849 shares and now owns 128,349 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $477.90 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 69.1 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.