Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Raised Bce (BCE) Holding; Beck Mack & Oliver Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Has Decreased by $811,838

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.79M, down from 638,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12M, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 477,257 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advisors Inc has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 56.17 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 162,672 were reported by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc. Fulton Bancorp Na accumulated 49,073 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Donaldson Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 281,490 shares. Victory Inc accumulated 146,447 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,946 shares. Capital Invsts has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Star Asset Management invested in 14,763 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Epoch Inv Prns Inc holds 0.36% or 808,502 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 0.57% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 66,902 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 99,168 shares. Strategic Ltd holds 1.84% or 46,930 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 176,660 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $82.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 28,905 shares to 41,934 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 123,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,633 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

