Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Boosted Bce (BCE) Stake by $1.39 Million; Beacon Financial Group Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS) Has Lifted by $2.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.04M shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited reported 242,466 shares. Kepos Lp accumulated 75,000 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charter Trust accumulated 19,277 shares. Argent has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,796 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 519,144 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Harris Associate Lp reported 12.33M shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited holds 13,964 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 5,629 shares stake. Intersect Cap Ltd Company has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Colrain Cap Lc stated it has 6.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Davenport & Ltd Company accumulated 1.79M shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 23,362 shares to 258,111 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (SHV) by 3,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,184 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

