Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Aviance Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stake by $16.34 Million as Market Value Declined

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 92.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 99,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 8,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 107,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 3,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,697 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 26,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82M shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $362.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 9,056 shares to 28,111 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 35.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Unpacking Advanced Micro Devices Stockâ€™s Wild August Ride – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Will Feel the Impact of Competition and a Pricing War – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 28.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,209 shares to 550,811 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 369,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

