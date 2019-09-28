Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Stake By $9.04 Million; ASCOT RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AOTVF) Shorts Up By 65128.97%

ASCOT RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had an increase of 65128.97% in short interest. AOTVF’s SI was 6.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 65128.97% from 10,700 shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 105 days are for ASCOT RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)’s short sellers to cover AOTVF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.0108 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 21,500 shares traded. Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 13.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 47,064 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc holds 297,183 shares with $57.35M value, down from 344,247 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 486,101 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $109.24 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased Ryanair Hldgs Plc stake by 46,490 shares to 144,430 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 11,071 shares and now owns 203,721 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

